Zara Tindall arrived for day one of the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday, looking gorgeous in a tailored blue outfit. The royal wore a chic military coat with statement buttons, and accessorised with a pretty feathered headband – we can just see the neckline of her heart-print dress underneath! Zara looked happy and glowing as she smiled for photos with close pals at the event, wearing her blonde bob short and sleek and her usual natural, fresh-faced makeup.

Zara looked lovely in a navy outfit and Aspinal of London handbag

The mum-of-two's outfit is made up of some of her favourite brands. Zara's chic coat is from her go-to outerwear label Guinea London – the 'York' design is made in luxurious herringbone wool and is worth £485, though it has already sold out online.

Underneath, Zara wore the 'Blurry Heart Silk Jacquard Dress' from Rebecca Taylor, which is made in 100 per cent silk and has a pretty pussy-bow neckline, much like the ones the Duchess of Cambridge likes to wear.

The dress costs £350 online, and the royal matched it with her statement hairband, made by Juliette Botterill Millinery. She also carried an Aspinal of London saddle bag and wore LK Bennett boots - and was also spotted wearing her Illestiva 'Leonard' sunglasses, which are among her favourites, and the Duchess of Sussex is also a fan!

Zara and mum Princess Anne were pictured together

Zara loves to dress up for the races, and is of course super passionate about the sport – so we're excited for her royal wardrobe ahead of this year's season. Her mum Princess Anne was also in attendance on Tuesday, looking lovely in a statement orange coat and tweed accessories, and no doubt the pair will be seen together at numerous racing events over the coming months.

