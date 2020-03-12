The Duchess of Sussex attended another private engagement during her stay in the UK – pictures of her visit to Buckingham Palace emerged on Wednesday, showing that Meghan had of course chosen to wear another gorgeous outfit for the occasion! The fitted dress features a chic cravat neckline and is from Australian designer Scanlan Theodore. Australia is of course one of the founding member countries of the commonwealth, and was the destination for Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour as members of the royal family.

Meghan looked stunning in her bodycon dress

It was a fitting choice, since Meghan was meeting with Commonwealth scholars to hear about their plans to tackle challenges facing the 54 countries that make up the union. The private engagement came before Monday's Commonwealth Day service, which saw the Duchess join the royal family at Westminster Abbey.

Meghan's Scanlan Theodore dress costs $650, and is in stock in all sizes on the designer's website. Previous reports suggest it was once reduced in the sale, but since appears to have been re-stocked and re-priced following its royal outing! The Duchess teamed the look with a pair of her favourite Aquazzura heels and another gorgeous ponytail hairstyle.

Crepe Knit Cravat Dress Navy, $650, Scanlan Theodore

The brand describes the dress as "a contemporary take on a knitted dress" and is the quirky cravat necktie "offers a bit of feminine flirt". We have to agree! Meghan is of course very fond of a fitted, bodycon silhouette, and also wore a pencil dress to the Endeavour Fund awards with Prince Harry shortly after she arrived in the UK. The beautiful blue Victoria Beckham design was a huge hit with fans, teamed with Meghan's glossy long ponytail and glowing makeup.

The Duchess certainly made a statement with her wardrobe and beauty choices during her final visit to the UK as a working royal. Another standout moment was her bold red Safiyaa gown, worn to the Mountbatten Festival of Music with sparkling accessories. Which was your favourite look?