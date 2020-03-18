Topshop is having a massive sale - and even Meghan Markle’s favourite blouse is reduced

Abigail Malbon
Topshop has reduced all of their clothes, and there are bargains aplenty to be had - including buys loved by the likes of Meghan Markle, Rochelle Humes and Andrea McClean. Shop here...
If you're stressed during self-isolation, you might be in need of a little retail therapy - and Topshop has got you covered, with an impressive discount on every single item on site right now. From dresses to shoes and bags, there’s a reduction on absolutely everything for a limited time - here’s what we’ll be snapping up…
The blouse
The Duchess of Sussex's sell-out Topshop blouse is already discounted! The £29 top flew off the shelves both in store and online after Meghan made a discreet visit to the National Theatre wearing it with her gorgeous Roland Mouret pencil skirt, but select sizes are still available in both black and white. Be quick!
Ivory Organza Sleeve Button Through Blouse, was £29, now £26, Topshop
The suit
Rochelle Humes wore this oversized yellow blazer and matching trousers on This Morning recently, and we loved the unique look. Luckily you can snap it up now with a discount!
Yellow blazer, was £59, now £53, and high-waisted trousers, were £39, now £35, Topshop
The dress
Andrea Mclean’s stunning spotty shirt dress is a wear-forever buy that we can’t get enough of. Unsurprisingly it’s already selling out, but if you move quickly you might be able to get your hands on one.
Spot tiered midi shirt dress, was £49, now £44 Topshop
The checked dress
When Kate Ferdinand wore a similar dress in this colour and pattern it caused a stampede, so we’re not taking any chances this time around! The flattering, unique style is gorgeous with black boots and a leather jacket.
Lime green gingham midi dress, was £49, now £41, Topshop
The trench
Ashley Roberts owns this trench coat, and we can’t get enough of the twist on the classic outerwear style. Perfect for spring, it’s guaranteed to be your new favourite coat.
Double layer trench, was £89, now £80, Topshop
The jeans
Topshop’s jeans are legendary, so imagine our delight at managing to bag a pair at a discount. We’re going for classic, straight leg styles in a colour that’ll work for any occasion.
Organic cotton straight jeans, were £40, now £32, Topshop
The shoes
These adorable ballet shoes are just what we need for warmer weather; comfy, cute and easy to wear. Now, if only we could enjoy a walk in them!
Pink woven ballet shoes, was £34, now £31, Topshop
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.