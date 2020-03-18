Topshop is having a massive sale - and even Meghan Markle’s favourite blouse is reduced Time for some retail therapy!

If you're stressed during self-isolation, you might be in need of a little retail therapy - and Topshop has got you covered, with an impressive discount on every single item on site right now. From dresses to shoes and bags, there’s a reduction on absolutely everything for a limited time - here’s what we’ll be snapping up…

The blouse

The Duchess of Sussex's sell-out Topshop blouse is already discounted! The £29 top flew off the shelves both in store and online after Meghan made a discreet visit to the National Theatre wearing it with her gorgeous Roland Mouret pencil skirt, but select sizes are still available in both black and white. Be quick!

Ivory Organza Sleeve Button Through Blouse, was £29, now £26, Topshop

The suit

Rochelle Humes wore this oversized yellow blazer and matching trousers on This Morning recently, and we loved the unique look. Luckily you can snap it up now with a discount!

Yellow blazer, was £59, now £53, and high-waisted trousers, were £39, now £35, Topshop

The dress

Andrea Mclean’s stunning spotty shirt dress is a wear-forever buy that we can’t get enough of. Unsurprisingly it’s already selling out, but if you move quickly you might be able to get your hands on one.

Spot tiered midi shirt dress, was £49, now £44 Topshop

The checked dress

When Kate Ferdinand wore a similar dress in this colour and pattern it caused a stampede, so we’re not taking any chances this time around! The flattering, unique style is gorgeous with black boots and a leather jacket.

Lime green gingham midi dress, was £49, now £41, Topshop

The trench

Ashley Roberts owns this trench coat, and we can’t get enough of the twist on the classic outerwear style. Perfect for spring, it’s guaranteed to be your new favourite coat.

Double layer trench, was £89, now £80, Topshop

The jeans

Topshop’s jeans are legendary, so imagine our delight at managing to bag a pair at a discount. We’re going for classic, straight leg styles in a colour that’ll work for any occasion.

Organic cotton straight jeans, were £40, now £32, Topshop

The shoes

These adorable ballet shoes are just what we need for warmer weather; comfy, cute and easy to wear. Now, if only we could enjoy a walk in them!

Pink woven ballet shoes, was £34, now £31, Topshop

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.