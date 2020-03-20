The Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband Prince William in making a private visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 control room in Croydon on Thursday. The couple met staff who have been taking NHS 111 calls from the public, and thanked them for the vital work they are doing amid the coronavirus outbreak in the UK. Kate, who dressed smartly and elegantly for the occasion, chose to support British retailer Marks & Spencer with her outfit, wearing a chic pink trouser suit from the brand.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a visit to the London Ambulance Service

The Duchess kept the rest of her look understated, choosing a simple white blouse, muted heels and natural makeup, and styled her hair with a soft, effortless blow-dry. Her chosen outfit was made up of Marks & Spencer's 'Wool Blend Double Breasted Blazer', £99, and 'Wool Blend Slim Leg Cropped Trousers', £59.

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess meet NHS staff

During their visit, Kate and William spoke to staff members and the Chief Executive of the London Ambulance Service, Garrett Emmerson, about how they are dealing with the increase in demand on the NHS 111 service. They also heard about when members of the public can help alleviate pressure on the system by using advice available online at nhs.uk/coronavirus, before contacting 111.

Prince William said during the visit: "Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they – like the rest of us – are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones. They need our support as much as we need theirs.

"That is why Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most. It was also brilliant to see the great online tools for those with mild symptoms or worries."

Speaking with NHS staff

The Duke and Duchess have also used their social media accounts to send their support during the health crisis, with Prince William recording a video message on Thursday. The COVID-19 outbreak has seen a number of royal events cancelled in line with government advice, though the likes of Kate and William, the Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne have participated in private engagements.

