One of Meghan Markle’s favourite dresses is available in a new colour And it’s reduced!

Meghan Markle knows a good midi dress when she sees one, and the gorgeous Club Monaco style she wore during the royal tour of South Africa is one of the most wearable ones she’s ever chosen. The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Mrs.Tutu at their Legacy Foundation when she wore the sheer Club Monaco patterned dress paired with navy blue high heels and wore her trademark raven mane in a slicked-back bun style.

The exact dress she wore cost £368 and sold out quickly - unsurprisingly. However, it’s now available in a new colourway from high street favourite John Lewis, and even better, it’s in the sale! The dress is available in sizes 8-16, but we have a feeling it won’t be around for long...

Club monaco silk midi dress, £227.50, John Lewis

And there are other bargains to be had if you love Meghan’s chic tailored style. The brown skirt by Massimo Dutti she wore at Canada House in London back in January is also reduced in the sale at just £60 - but again, it’s likely to be out of stock very soon.

Satin midi skirt, was £89.95 now £49.95, Massimo Dutti

Meanwhile the green silk shirt she wore from high street store & Other Stories - which Meghan tucked into a matching leather pencil skirt from another royal-favourite designer, BOSS - is now back in stock too. If green isn't your colour, you can also get it in black and navy.

Straight Fit Silk Shirt, £95, & Other Stories

Perfect if you feel like treating yourself!

