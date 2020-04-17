Meghan Markle wears casual denim as she's pictured making food deliveries in LA with Prince Harry Meghan's lockdown look is so relatable

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a number of discreet visits to the needy in LA this week, and on Thursday new pictures of the couple emerged as they delivered food to families in the area. The footage, obtained by TMZ, shows Harry and Meghan in their first sighting since moving to Hollywood. The pair, who are volunteering with Project Angel Food, dressed down in jeans and trainers - with the Duchess wearing one of her go-to crisp white shirts, a blue cap and Adidas sneakers. Both wore protective masks and carried food parcels.

Harry and Meghan were spotted making food deliveries to those in need

If you're curious about Meghan's lockdown look, here's the details - the royal chose her Frank & Eileen 'Eileen' classic fit shirt, which she often wears for more casual engagements, or whilst travelling.

She teamed it with a pair of black skinny jeans - perhaps her Outland denim favourites - and her Le Specs 'Bandwagon' sunglasses. Meghan stayed comfy wearing Adidas Stan Smith trainers and wore a simple gold necklace, which many believe to be her Suetables Taurus coin pendant.

In fact, one of the LA residents who met Harry and Meghan has spoken of their casual outfits, telling local website WEHOville: "They were both nice and very down-to earth people. They had masks on, and they were dressed down with jeans, but very nice jeans."

He added: "I thought that tall red-headed guy looked pretty familiar, and that girl was very pretty. Then I saw the large black SUVs with the security guards behind them. If they had given me the heads up, I would have worn my tiara!"

Project Angel Food prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people impacted by serious illness. The non-profit organisation has continued its work during the COVID-19 pandemic but it has faced challenges at this difficult time, including increased demand from vulnerable citizens.

Richard Ayoub, CEO of Project Angel Food, told the website that he was delighted by Harry and Meghan's offer to help, adding: "They wanted to help us relieve some of the drivers from their workload. So they made deliveries in West Hollywood today. It's really, really amazing. We loved having them and they are the most down-to-earth people."

