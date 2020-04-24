Princess Beatrice shared a rare video message from her home at St James' Palace on Wednesday - and no doubt royal fashion fans will have noticed her gorgeous monochrome top, featuring pretty puff shoulder details. We've got good news - Beatrice's chic black and white blouse is from one of her favourite high-street stores, Zara, and it costs just £12.99! Even better, it's still in stock in all sizes - but not for long, no doubt.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice shares rare video message

The Princess' top is Zara's 'T-shirt with puff sleeves', which has a flattering round neckline, and statement shoulders. Doesn't she look lovely in it? The top also comes in a striped Breton print and a plain black style, which would make perfect basics with jeans or trousers.

Beatrice is known to love Zara, just like the Duchess of Cambridge, and also has a wicker bag from the brand which is one of her staples for summer events. Perhaps she has placed an online order to her home at the palace while on lockdown?

T-shirt with puff sleeves, £12.99, Zara

The bride-to-be shared an important message message in the video, highlighting the support that the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity are providing during the coronavirus crisis. Beatrice, who is patron of the charity, was diagnosed with dyslexia when she was just seven years old.

In the clip, Beatrice says: "This is an incredibly challenging time. For the world and the United Kingdom. As patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, I just wanted to send this message to say the Helen Arkell charity is open for business.

Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo have sadly had to postpone their royal wedding

She added: "Yes, they are doing things online at the moment rather than face to face, but their incredible team of specialists is here to help whenever you need them. Whether that is online courses, tuition sessions, or their online helpline, please get in touch. I would encourage you to look at their website and see what's available to you."

Earlier this month, HELLO! confirmed that Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will no longer wed on Friday 29 May, due to ongoing restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple was due to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony with close friends and members of the royal family at the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace.