The Countess of Wessex recycles her favourite green Suzannah dress - and it's still available to buy Sophie has worn her green Suzannah dress on multiple occasions

In a new video released on the Royal Family Twitter account, The Earl and Countess of Wessex have sent a message of support to the Local Resilience Forums in Wessex who continue to keep essential services operating within their communities. Donning her favourite green Suzannah dress to mark the occasion, Countess Sophie often recycles pieces from her wardrobe and she's been spotted wearing the 'Stormy Hearts Midi-Length Tea Dress' on a number of occasions. Back in June, she wore her gorgeous green frock during the first official royal visit to Lebanon and prior to that, she'd worn it to the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show. Want to find out how you can get your hands on Sophie's favourite summer dress? We've got the details…

Sophie re-wore her Suzannah summer dress in a newly-released video

Retailing at £895 on the Suzannah website, the stormy hearts dress is still available in most sizes. A flattering bias cut dress which falls to a midi length, it features three-quarter length sleeves, a fitted waist and a shirred empire seam.

Stormy Hearts Midi Length Tea Dress, £895, Suzannah

Another of Sophie's go-to dresses is also from Suzannah. Last year she recycled an emerald green frock from the brand for Trooping the Colour. Speaking to HELLO! The designer, Suzannah Crabb, has revealed that the Countess has actually worn the dress on a number of other occasions. "She's worn it four, five, maybe six times. It's definitely her favourite," she told HELLO!'s editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon during an Instagram Live session. "It's a really good standout [look]… very 1950s, kind of Kelly green, I would say!"

Sophie has also worn this emerald Suzannah dress on a number of occasions

Speaking alongside Prince Edward in the newly-released video, the Countess has addressed the Local Resilience Forums in Wessex. She said: "Thank you for what you're doing and thank you also to your families who are supporting you and allowing you to do this important work. On behalf of all the people of Wessex, thank you all for stepping forward and doing what you're doing."

