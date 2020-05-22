Princess Beatrice loves this bargain Accessorize clutch bag for special royal events

It appears that Princess Beatrice is just as much of a fan of high street store Accessorize as fellow royal the Duchess of Cambridge - since one of her go-to handbags is a bargain piece from the brand. Her quirky box clutch - which features a gold jaguar clasp - cost just £35, and has accompanied her to a number of important royal events since as early as 2011! Sadly, that means the gorgeous bag is no longer available to buy from the brand, but we have spotted some on the second-hand market - so keep your eye out on Depop and eBay.

Beatrice's chic clutch bag is a bargain buy from Accessorize

Beatrice's bargain buy was first spotted by royal blogger Polka Popp, who shared details of the item on social media. The last time we saw the Princess carrying the back was at 2019's annual Easter service, which was of course cancelled this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beatrice also carried the chic handbag to watch the tennis at Wimbledon back in 2011. If you love the look, Accessorize's newer version of the bag is made in patent faux leather with a simple gold clasp - and it's currently reduced from £18 to £9. Tempted?

Patent clutch bag, £9, Accessorize

The stylish royal has an enviable handbag collection, that's for sure - and also owns designer pieces from Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Goyard. Another of her favourite summer bags is an affordable raffia number from Zara, however, which Beatrice carried throughout the summer of 2019.

WATCH: Beatrice and Eugenie's fashion over the years

She was spotted leaving London hotspot Annabel's carrying the bag, and at the Formula One Grand Prix in Bahrain. At just £39.99, royal fans rushed to snap it up!

She also loves her Zara straw bag

We would have been gearing up for Princess Beatrice's stunning royal wedding to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 29 May, but sadly the couple were forced to postpone the nuptials due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Beatrice and Edoardo were originally due to marry at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, followed by a reception in the gardens at Buckingham Palace.

