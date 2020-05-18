Princess Beatrice's statement H&M shirt is such a royal bargain

Sarah, Duchess of York shared a sweet family photo with her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and ex-husband Prince Andrew on Friday - and we couldn't help but notice the York ladies' chic laidback outfits. With Sarah looking lovely in rich purple, and Eugenie wearing her Zara military shirt, Beatrice also made a surprise appearance in the photo, wearing a bold green checked shirt from H&M. The snap appeared to confirm that the whole family are self-isolating together at the Royal Lodge.

Sarah shared the sweet family shot on Friday

It seems that Sarah, Eugenie and Beatrice are twinning with their lockdown wardrobes, since all three of them have now been spotted rocking checked flannel shirts during recent weeks! Sadly, Beatrice's H&M pick is no longer available - she was also pictured wearing it in New York back in 2016 - though there is a similar style in stock online for just £14.99.

MORE: Kate Middleton's stunning new dress has the most elegant statement sleeves

GET THE LOOK: Checked cotton shirt, £14.99, H&M

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie has a classic red and black version - which she was pictured wearing whilst loading up care packages for NHS staff - and mum Sarah has also been photographed wearing a number of plaid blouses in her 'Storytime with Fergie and friends' videos, and in other new snaps from Royal Lodge.

Eugenie and Sarah have rocked checked shirts, too

Sarah sweetly captioned her Instagram post on Friday: "On International Family Day... I am so proud of our united loving family." Plenty of fans shared their best wishes in the comments section, with one adding of Beatrice's royal wedding day: "Was so looking forward to the royal wedding… Hope you are all keeping safe and that Princess Beatrice will get her special day very soon."

MORE: Duchess Camilla's fun fashion moments - from quirky handbags to statement prints

Loading the player...



WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's relationship timeline

Sadly, the coronavirus crisis has forced Beatrice to postpone her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. In April, HELLO! confirmed that Beatrice and Edoardo will no longer wed on Friday 29 May. The couple were due to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony with close friends and members of the royal family at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.