This £22 Asda dress is SO similar to Kate Middleton's pink christening dress We need this supermarket staple!

The Duchess of Cambridge always leaves fans lusting after her outfits, and one particularly memorable dress was the beautiful pink pussy-bow midi she wore to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's christening back in 2019 - what a beauty! Royal watchers also got another glimpse at the dress, which is thought to be a custom piece from Stella McCartney, when Kate wore it to the royal family's annual Christmas luncheon in 2018, and it quickly became a fan-favourite look.

Kate wore her beautiful pink dress for Archie's christening

While the beautiful designer dress isn't available for us to buy, we have spotted a bargain dupe from none other than George at Asda - and it costs just £22. Made in a very similar candy pink shade, it features a pussy-bow neckline like Kate's, though it has a tiered skirt and midi length, unlike the Duchess' pencil silhouette.

Pink Satin Bow Neck Tiered Midi Dress, £22, Asda

The beautiful frock even made an appearance on Wednesday's This Morning fashion segment, hosted by Rochelle Humes - so it's got star approval, too! We just love that shocking pink colour, which would look gorgeous with everything from white sandals to simple trainers.

WATCH: Kate's fashion over the years

Since we know the Duchess likes to browse the shopping aisles at her local supermarket, we wonder if she would be tempted by this Asda bargain? She loves to dress her children in Sainsbury's buys, after all.

Pink Leopard Print Ruffle Midi Dress, £34.20, Dorothy Perkins

It's not the only royal dupe we've spotted recently - this Dorothy Perkins dress is mighty like the L.K.Bennett number Kate wore to the polo in 2019, and again recently during a Zoom call at Anmer Hall. It's now reduced to £34.20, and makes for the perfect picnic dress. Tempted?

