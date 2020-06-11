Kate Middleton’s fan favourite Ghost dress is available in pink at John Lewis – hurry Loved Kate Middleton’s blue Ghost dress in Pakistan? You’d better be quick if you want the pink version...

When Kate Middleton joined Prince William on the royal tour of Pakistan last year, it was actually a little-photographed outfit that she wore for a secret engagement that became a firm fan favorite. It was the dreamy Ghost ‘Avery’ dress in powder blue and missmatched floral print that the mum-of-three wore to meet the British High Commission staff which was only revealed when pictures circulated on Instagram – and it’s easy to see why it quickly sold out.

Ghost ‘Avery’ wrap floral dress pink, £195, John Lewis

Although it’s nigh on impossible to find the exact frock online these days, Kate fans will be thrilled to hear the pink version is back in stock at one of her fave stores – John Lewis. But any Kate style fans wanting one should hurry if they want to add it to their wardrobe. It quickly sold out last time the department store re-stocked it back in April.

The gorgeous pink boho gown is such a statement dress

The good thing about this boho dress is that it pretty low maintenance – it’s machine washable and doesn’t require much ironing. It features three mix-and-max floral prints across the wrap-effect bodice and tiered skirt, and the frill detailing in georgette fabric is just so pretty. It would be great dressed up with a pair of strappy sandals or a pair of wedges for a garden party – definitely a talking point, as Kate herself indeed discovered.

We’ve not seen much of the Duchess lately – she’s been working from home

Because of the pandemic, we’ve not seen much of Kate’s fashion lately – apart from glimpses of her from the waist up on zoom calls. And indeed we won’t be able to ogle her outfit choice for this year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday. The Duchess – and the rest of the family – will likely be watching the BBC's coverage from the comfort of their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Only the Queen and Prince Philip will be watching the scaled-down military parade at Windsor Castle.

