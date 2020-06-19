Meghan Markle’s favourite leggings are £29 off in the sales – hurry The Duchess of Sussex loves the Lululemon leggings, which you can grab now at a cut price while stocks last

Hands up if you’re living in your leggings right now. You're certainly not alone – lockdown and isolation means we’re wearing more loungewear than ever before, whether for those at home workouts, or just day to day – those zoom work calls on show from the waist up, after all. So then, how about adding a pair of royal-approved leggings to your wardrobe? Meghan Markle’s favourite model is currently on sale, so you can save yourself £29 if you pick up a pair right now – while stocks last, that is.

Align HR Pant 28”, £88.00 £59.00, Lululemon

Meghan loves sportswear brand Lulemon’s Align leggings, which are full length and have a high rise to cover the core. That means that they give you a flat tum under t-shirts and they don't dig into the stomach. They’re so comfy in fact, that the Duchess wore them while pregnant with Archie during her trip to New York, wearing them with a black top, a camel coat and a cap for the perfect off duty style.

Meghan loves the Align leggings so much she wore them while pregnant with Archie

The dark cherry red camo design would look great styled with a pair of chunky boots and an oversized t-shirt for a more grunge look - all in all, these will long outlast lockdown. Well, if it's good enough for Meghan right? The Duchess was spotted plenty of times in her pre royal days with her Lululemon yoga leggings, and we'd be surprised if she's not still rocking them these days while she taking her dogs for walks in LA.

Align HR Pant 25”, £88.00 £59.00, Lululemon

