Princess Charlotte looks so sweet in the new pictures released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to mark her fifth birthday! The adorable young Princess was snapped in four pictures delivering food parcels to the elderly in her community - and as always, royal fans are keen to find out what Kate dressed her little girl in for her big day. Charlotte is wearing a checked Zara dress, which appears to be from a past season.

Charlotte is wearing a past season Zara dress

Though the Cambridges are self-isolating at home, fans have seen the Duke and Duchess and their children on a number of occasions, including their surprise appearance to applaud the NHS on the BBC's Big Night In show in April. Charlotte led the applause as the family stepped outside, with her big brother, Prince George, by her side and her younger sibling, Prince Louis, in his mum Kate's arms.

The little girl delivering food parcels in her community

For her on-screen appearance, little Charlotte wore a sweet dress from luxurious Italian childrenswear label Malvi & Co, costing £56. And for her Clap For Our Carers debut in March, the young Princess was dressed in a sweet Breton top from Jojo Maman Bébé, which many likened to the chic tops Duchess Kate likes to wear, too.

Princess Charlotte was born at 08:34 on 2 May 2015 in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. Her name was announced as Charlotte Elizabeth Diana a couple of days later, with her middle names in tribute to her great-grandmother, the Queen and paternal late grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

As a royal baby, she first made a fashion statement with the sweet knitted bonnet she wore as she left the Lindo Wing - it was a gift from her nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. The hat came from Irulea, a family business based in the Spanish northern city of San Sebastian that she then went on to wear in her official first birthday portrait.

