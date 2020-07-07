Queen Rania stuns in neon pink as she makes rare appearance with lookalike daughter Princess Iman The pair visited the village of Umm Qais

Queen Rania of Jordan made a new public appearance on Monday, taking her daughter Princess Iman along with her to visit the people of Umm Qais to learn about sustainable tourism efforts in the area. The stylish monarch looked elegant as ever in a bold pink satin blouse from Off-White, teamed with white culottes and Adidas trainers. Princess Iman, 23, also looked laidback and chic in a pair of jeans, a white vest top and a neutral open shirt.

WATCH: Queen Rania shares joint engagement with her daughter [Credit - @queenrania Instagram]

Sweetly, the Queen later took to Instagram to tell her followers how happy she was to spend the day with her daughter and the local people, writing: "Loved spending time with both Iman and the wonderful people at Beit Al Baraka and Beit Al Ward in Um Qais today. I cannot recommend them enough!"

Queen Rania looked beautiful in pink

She also shared some incredible videos from their engagements on her Instagram Story, as they sat down with a group of women who taught them how to do traditional basket weaving and Jordanian scarf embroidering.

The pair also visited the House of Roses where they learned about agricultural products and ornamental trees and plants, and helped to make Eid cookies with another local company.

The royals helped to prepare food during their visit

Rania's gorgeous neon pink top is a luxurious buy from Off-White at £870, and though it was recently reduced in the sale by 50 per cent, it's sadly since sold out.

Down-to-earth Rania even drove herself to her engagements! Adorably, one clip on her Stories shows her daughter happily changing radio stations to find a song she liked.

We love that she decided to wear comfy trainers with her designer outfit, which we reckon are the Adidas Pharrell Williams Tennis HU Shoes, costing £74.95. Sadly, Rania's off-white shade appeared to be sold out, but we have spotted a similar style still available. Who can resist a pair of royal kicks?

