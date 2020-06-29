Princess Beatrice has surprised royal fans with another new appearance, appearing for the first time on her mum Sarah, Duchess of York's YouTube channel! The royal was the latest guest on 'Storytime with Fergie and Friends', adorably reading The Worrysaurus by Rachel Bright – and she sported another bargain buy from high street brand Zara for the occasion. We're in love with those statement puff shoulders and the pretty button-up detail of the dress.

MORE: Every time Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice sweetly co-ordinated their outfits

Loading the player...



WATCH: Princess Beatrice appears on mum Sarah's YouTube channel

Sadly, it looks like Beatrice's Zara pick is no longer available – it's thought to be the 'Shirt dress with balloon sleeves' from a previous collection. There is a very similar version currently available in the brand's sale, however, reduced to just £19.99.

Beatrice wore a Zara dress in the video

The Princess gave a sweet insight into her close relationship with her mother in the video, sending a touching message before she began reading. She said: "It's my first time reading… and mum, I love 'Fergie and Friends', so thank you for having me… thank you for making 'Fergie and Friends' such a wonderful part of the last few weeks. Love you mum!"

With mum Sarah

How lovely is that? Beatrice showed off her beautiful skin with a fresh-faced look and wore her strawberry blonde hair loose and natural, and appeared to be filming the clip on a wooden chair in her garden.

MORE: Countess Sophie's stunning summer dress collection

Sarah announced the happy news that her eldest daughter would be making an appearance on Saturday morning, writing on Instagram: "Today at 4pm on @storytimewithfergieandfriends I am going to be reading The Wheels on the Bus by Yu-hsuan Huang and my guest friend is Beatrice."

Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo sadly had to cancel their royal wedding due to the pandemic

Beatrice is thought to be still be self-isolating with fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at his mother Nikki Shale's country house near Chipping Norton. Speaking on City Island Podcast, Sarah revealed in May: "Edo and Beatrice have been living with her future mother-in-law who is lovely. Great friend of mine. But I'm missing my other daughter but it's just like everybody else, we are just the same family as everybody else."