The Duchess of Cornwall has opened up about her love of ballet when speaking on the Emma Barnett Show on BBC Radio 5 Live, which she recently guest-edited. However, the royal added that she took her passion a little too far, and "did something to my back".

As a result, Camilla was forced to stop ballet for a short time, explaining: "I managed to obviously do something wrong, did something to my back so I've laid off it for a bit, but I can't wait to get back to it again - you feel so well afterwards."

WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall joined a discussion about domestic violence

The doting mum had been using ballet to stay fit during lockdown, telling listenings during the pre-recorded interview about how she was inspired by seeing the "completely brilliant" Silver Swans class for elderly ballet dancers during a visit to the Royal Academy of Dance in 2018 with the initiative's ambassador Angela Rippon.

The Duchess opened up about her love of ballet

The Duchess continued: "I gathered together a group of likely candidates in the form of friends, same age as me, and I said 'look, you know, we're going to be Silver Swans', they all howled with laughter and said 'you must be joking'.

"So I said 'come on let's give it a go', so we all arrived in our black leggings and T-shirts ready for the dance. We did think we'd be getting complete hysterics but we all had to concentrate, we concentrated so hard you don't dare look to the left or right."

Camilla then hilariously quipped: "I did hear the odd crash to my left and right."

Thankfully, the 72-year-old has since recovered from her sore back, and has been able to return to her ballet workouts, which she does for 20 minutes each morning.

Camilla also discussed her passion for campaigning for the end of domestic violence, and her involvement with the charity SafeLives. The royal also highlighted how she believes coronavirus has exacerbated the issue of domestic violence, saying: "I think we've just seen the tip of the iceberg and I think after lockdown the numbers are going to be so horrific."

