Style alert: We just found an amazing lookalike of Meghan Markle's iconic blue dress for less Boden has an uncanny lookalike of Meghan’s uber-chic Victoria Beckham look

When Meghan Markle stepped out with Prince Harry in the rain at March's Endeavour Fund Awards in London, one of the couple's final royal engagements, the moment became instantly iconic and not just because of the occasion! We fell in love with the Duchess of Sussex’s picture-perfect blue Victoria Beckham t-shirt dress, and we’re thrilled we can now get a similar look at Boden for just £90.

RELATED: The Duchess of Sussex would definitely love this H&M dress – we're dubbing it 'Meghan Markle blue'

Meghan Markle stunned in a blue dress by Victoria Beckham at one of her final royal engagements in the UK

The Anna Ottoman dress at Boden is an uncanny lookalike of the £950 VB dress, with a similar figure-skimming silhouette, and of course that gorgeous blue hue that has become Meghan's signature colour.

Anna Ottoman Dress in Moroccan Blue, £90, Boden

If you are searching for the original, which initially sold out, you can still get the exact Victoria Beckham version in turquoise on the brand's website.

T-Shirt Fitted Dress in Turquoise, £950, Victoria Beckham

We're also pretty excited that the midi-length dress, which as a zip all the way down the back and a bit of stretch to properly hug your curves, is also on sale in houndstooth, both in orange for 40 percent off and in navy at £595, a whopping 50 percent off the original price of £1,190.

T-Shirt Fitted Dress in Navy Houndstooth, £ 1,190 £595, Victoria Beckham

Watch: Meghan Markle and Vogue editor Edward Enninful talk collaborating on the Forces for Change issue

Loading the player...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.