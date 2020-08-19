We're obsessed with Infanta Sofia of Spain's gorgeous £15.99 summer dress - and it's still available Sofia's shirt dress comes in eight other styles

Despite sporting a painful leg injury this summer, Infanta Sofia of Spain has resumed her royal duties, appearing alongside King Felipe, Queen Letizia, and her older sister, Princess Leonor on a number of engagements. Stepping out last week in Palma de Mallorca, Sofia headed to Naum, a Socio-Educational center alongside her family, wearing the dreamiest summer dress – and it's still available. Priced at £15.99, the princess' smock dress is from high street brand, Stradivarius, and it comes in eight other styles. Teamed with a pair of white trainers from Hugo Boss, Sofia looked absolutely lovely, braving the heat by wearing her blonde hair up in a ponytail.

VIDEO: Queen Letizia's Sweet Summer Style

Fitted with short ruffled sleeves and a shirt-style collar, Sofia's black-and-white gingham frock is perfect for anyone looking to build a capsule wardrobe. Want to shop her dress in other colours? You can also buy it in green, blue and black floral prints, or you can opt for a pretty polka dot style instead. A summer staple, pair your new purchase with a pair of box-fresh trainers and a crossbody bag to run errands. Heading out for drinks with the girls? Dress this chic shirt dress up by adding espadrille wedges, statement earrings, and a coordinating clutch bag.

Sofia stepped out in Palma de Mallorca with her family

Photographed alongside Sofia was her eldest sister, Princess Leonor, who also donned a summer dress for the occasion. Twinning with her sister as she modelled a similar ponytail, the 14-year-old wore a red and white floral frock from Portuguese label, Sfera, which she accessorised with crisp white trainers from royal favourite, Carolina Herrera. Less than two years apart, Leonor and Sofia have clearly inherited their sense of style from their mother, Queen Letizia, and they often dress in a number of her favourite brands – including Hugo Boss and Burberry. We can't wait to see what the pair wear next!

Shirt dress, £15.99, Stradivarius

