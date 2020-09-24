Duchess Camilla stuns fans with statement outfit in sweet Instagram post Looking elegant as always!

The Duchess of Cornwall stepped out for a day of public engagements on Wednesday, looking lovely in one of her favourite green skirt suits.

Her visits in Aberdeenshire were shared on the Clarence House official Instagram account, and fans were quick to comment on how chic Camilla looked!

Wearing her green tartan blazer and skirt, the royal happily posed in front of the Ballater Gallery with owner David Reid – and appeared to also be holding a matching green face mask to pop on when she entered the gallery.

Camilla looked lovely in her green outfit

The caption began: "The Duchess of Rothesay today visited two organisations in Aberdeenshire to hear about how they have coped during the Coronavirus pandemic."

Plenty of royal-watchers couldn't help but comment on Camilla's elegant outfit, with one writing: "Great job and great look!" Another added: "Camilla looks fab! Appreciate all you're doing," while a further wrote: "Love your outfit Camilla! Beautiful and smart!"

Camilla also wore the outfit in Scotland in 2018

During her trip to Aberdeenshire the Duchess (known as the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland) also took a tour of the holiday cottages at Crathie Opportunity Holidays, of which she's been patron since 2007.

The charity provides self-catered holiday cottages designed and equipped for people with disabilities.

Visiting Crathie Opportunity Holidays

Her visit to the Ballater Gallery saw her view the artwork alongside David, who has worked hard to fundraise for cancer care charity Maggie's Centres.

Last time fans saw a new appearance from Camilla was during her visit to HM Naval Base Clyde, when she wowed in a bold aquamarine outfit.

Wearing a bold aquamarine coat at HM Naval Base Clyde

"She looks so lovely in that colour," one wrote, while another added: "The Duchess looks beautiful today."

"That shade of blue really suits HRH," a further commented. "Don't usually comment on dresses… But WOW! That is GORGEOUS!" said another.