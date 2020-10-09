Meghan Markle's relaxed date night look is surprisingly affordable

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out in California for a double date on Wednesday, joining Katharine McPhee and David Foster for dinner at an upmarket Montecito steakhouse.

For the occasion, Meghan donned gorgeous leather trousers, a cosy beige jumper, orange Chloe Gosselin mules and a new Stella McCartney bag – but our favourite piece of all had to be the camel coloured trench coat the doting mum had effortlessly draped over her shoulders.

Even better, we've found the perfect dupe by Missguided, and it's currently on sale at £57!

Meghan and Harry are currently living in California

Featuring a double-breasted front, show-stopping cuff detailing and an oversized silhouette, it's perfect for draping over your shoulders à la Meghan!

What's more, the trendy jacket comes in three different shades, with the camel tone being practically identical to the colour of Meghan's coat.

Heading inside, the two couples enjoyed a three-hour meal at Lucky's Steakhouse in Montecito, where the royal couple recently bought a $14million house, just hours before Katharine's pregnancy was revealed.

It seems camel is Meghan's colour of the moment.

Oversized Trench Coat, £57, Missguided

Just last week, the mother-of-one appeared for a rare joint interview with her husband Prince Harry with the Evening Standard to mark the beginning of Black History Month, wearing a beautiful asymmetric knit in the seasonal shade.

Meghan chose to champion Haitian designer Victor Glemaud with her outfit, and Victor's website states that he designs for "all people, genders, races, sizes and personalities, marrying comfort and style".

The fashion designer also founded In the Blk, a professional network dedicated to helping black designers and other creatives in the fashion industry to achieve economic independence.

