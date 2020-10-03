We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Beatrice stepped out with some serious arm candy for her latest date night in London with new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!

The royal looked beautiful in her black outfit, which included a chic mini dress and matching jacket teamed with tights and ankle boots. But we're really swooning over her incredible new handbag – a gorgeous tweed Chanel crossbody with a matching round purse.

The on-trend bag is no longer available to shop from the French fashion house, though you can buy it on designer resale site Vestiaire Collective for £3,086. We wonder if the special piece was a luxurious wedding gift?

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's stunning royal wedding

Beatrice and Edoardo enjoyed their evening out at Loulou's members' club in Mayfair on Thursday, and were later pictured hailing a black cab and donning their face masks to climb in.

Loulou's, which is owned by Robin Birley, the son of Annabel's proprietor Mark Birley, is one of the royals' favourite London haunts. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Eugenie have all been spotted leaving the club on Hertford Street in the past.

Beatrice carried her beautiful Chanel bag

Beatrice and Edoardo celebrated their recent royal wedding with a small ceremony in Windsor after lockdown restrictions were eased in the UK, in July.

The nuptials were attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, as well as the couple's siblings.

Chanel wallet on chain with purse, £3086.07, Vestiaire Collective

Beatrice wore one of the Queen's vintage Norman Hartnell dresses for her big day and was loaned Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara.

The royal and her husband are set to become aunt and uncle when Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child is born in early 2021. Beatrice's younger sister announced her pregnancy in a sweet Instagram post in September.

