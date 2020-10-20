We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made another public appearance together on Tuesday, stepping out to meet some of the 100 finalists of Kate's Hold Still photography project which she launched during the UK lockdown.

Looking beautiful in a tailored red coat, the Duchess donned her favourite Amara Kids face mask as she met with Hackey Food Hub volunteer Sami Massalami Mohammed Elmassalami Ayed, who featured in the image 'Sami', taken by Grey Hutton – and oncology pharmacist Joyce Duah, who took the photograph 'All in this Together'.

Kate teamed her look with her signature glossy blow-dry and a new top-handle handbag from Grace Han. Her beautiful coat is another piece by her wedding dress designer Alexander McQueen - and features black contrast buttons.

Kate looked beautiful in her bold red coat

The Duchess, who is a keen amateur photographer, launched Hold Still in May in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, of which she is patron.

She helped to select 100 finalists from 31,000 entries and unveiled them in the National Portrait Gallery’s digital exhibition in September.

From Tuesday, the photographs will appear on billboards, bus stops, train stations and shop fronts for the next four weeks.

All 100 portraits will also feature in a special exhibition hosted by the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire from 23rd October.

It comes after Prince William and Kate made another virtual appearance on Friday, joining a call with with some of the organisations they met with in Pakistan to mark the anniversary of their visit there in October 2019.

Wearing a beautiful kurta on Friday

True to form, Kate made sure to pay tribute to the country with her outfit, choosing to wear a beautiful kurta made in gold with pretty buttons – with fans quickly reacting on social media.

"I love that Catherine wore a traditional outfit! Always so thoughtful and she looks beautiful!" one wrote on Instagram, while another added: "I love how down to earth they are, the Duchess wearing Asian attire shows how much they respect Pakistan and its culture."

