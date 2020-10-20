Meghan Markle wows in chic power blazer as she takes on live hosting role with Prince Harry This is gorgeous!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a new appearance as they hosted a special edition of TIME100 Talks from their Santa Barbara home on Tuesday - and true to form, Meghan looked beautiful!

Wearing a black blazer and pretty white blouse, the former actress looked ultra-chic, wearing her long dark hair in a tousled curly style.

For her new appearance, jewellery lover Meghan in fact chose to keep her accessories simple, opting not to wear any necklaces - though notably Prince Harry wore his beloved silver bracelet, which is thought to date back to his 1997 trip to Africa following the tragic death of his mother Princess Diana.

Meghan and Harry hosted a TIME100 live event

Prince Harry and Meghan's guests included Reddit and co-founder of 776, Alexis Ohanian – husband to the Duchess' best friend and tennis star Serena Williams.

The couple were also joined by the young hosts of the Teenager Therapy podcast – whom Harry and Meghan spoke with on a special episode to mark World Mental Health Day.

Meghan wore a chic trouser suit for her first ever public speaking event with Prince Harry

To announce Meghan and Harry's exciting event, TIME also released a beautiful new photograph of the couple, who looked happy and relaxed in the black and white image.

Many thought that Meghan paid a sweet tribute by wearing Princess Diana's iconic gold Cartier Tank Française watch in the shot, and others have questioned if there is a special meaning behind the jewel Meghan sported on her pinky finger, too.

Meghan and Harry posed for a beautiful new portrait. IMAGE: Matt Sayles

"Is that Diana’s ring on her pingy finger?" one wrote on Instagram, but another reasoned on Twitter: "I don't think that's the ring because Diana's aquamarine was considerably larger. Here is a photo of Diana's ring on Meghan's hand for size reference."

Upon closer look at the image, Meghan's gorgeous new jewel appears to be a solitaire emerald cut, with a simple band - and it's since been confirmed by Page Six that it was a custom design by Lorraine Schwartz.