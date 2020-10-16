Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose in official new picture - and it's adorable The Sussexes moved to the US in March

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been pictured together for their first professional photoshoot after stepping back from royal duties in March.

The stunning black and white shot, which can be seen here and was taken by photographer Matt Styles, shows Meghan wearing one of her signature trouser suits, looking relaxed as she sits on a chair.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk lockdown and son Archie

The Duchess beams shyly, not looking directly at the camera, as she rests her arm on her husband Harry's leg. The Duke, also dressed in a casual suit, sits on the arm of the chair putting one arm around his wife as he smiles at the photographer.

The image was taken for TIME to announce the couple's latest appearance with the magazine. On Tuesday 20 October, Harry and Meghan will host a specially curated edition of TIME100 Talks, TIME'S series of virtual conversations that convenes extraordinary leaders from every field to spotlight solutions and encourage action.

Prince Harry and Meghan will be joined by other stars, including Serena Williams' husband

The episode will include a range of guests, including Reddit co-founder and founder of 776 Alexis Ohanian – husband to Meghan's best friend and tennis star Serena William. Guests will also include the hosts of the Teenager Therapy podcast, whom Harry and Meghan joined for a special episode last week.

TIME says: "The Duke and Duchess will make opening and closing remarks, lead conversations, and discuss creating safe, trustworthy and compassionate online communities with TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal during the show."

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, both TIME100 alumni, are among the most influential voices in the world," said Dan Macsai, TIME executive editor and editorial director of the TIME100. "We look forward to working with them to elevate essential voices and highlight real solutions to some of the most pressing issues of our time."