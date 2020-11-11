Why Prince Charles and Camilla were unable to sing God Save The Queen at Westminster Abbey service The royal couple attended the Centenary Service for the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall attended the Centenary Service for the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey in London on Wednesday, and there were strict guidelines in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Charles, Camilla and other attendees wore face masks throughout the service and guests were unable to sing hymns and the national anthem, God Save The Queen, as per tradition. Only the socially-distanced choir was permitted to sing throughout the service.

READ: Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Germany over future King's birthday

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles and Camilla observe the national anthem at Westminster Abbey

The UK government put guidance in place for Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day on 11 November, which stated that: "Limited communal singing, involving the national anthem and one additional song, is permitted outside for Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day, if additional mitigations are put in place."

It lists additional steps to be taken as: "Communal singing must be outdoors only, songs should be a few minutes or less and there should be two metres between attendees."

The Queen stood on a separate balcony on Remembrance Sunday

On Remembrance Sunday last week, there were similar restrictions. The Queen stood on the balcony with her lady in waiting instead of with the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge. Instead Camilla and Kate stood two metres apart on a separate balcony from Her Majesty.

The event, which normally sees large crowds gather, took place behind closed doors for the first time in its history. The annual march past the Cenotaph did not take place, but some veterans were in attendance at the service.

The royals have been following appropriate government advice throughout the pandemic, with the Queen now residing at Windsor Castle with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, during England's second lockdown in November.

MORE: Kate Middleton sympathises with military families during touching video call

The royal couple wore face coverings throughout the service

The service at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday commemorated the funeral of an unknown British serviceman, the Unknown Warrior, whose body was brought from Northern France and buried at the west end of the nave on 11th November 1920 to represent all those who lost their lives in the First World War but whose place of death was not known, or whose bodies remained unidentified.

When Prince Charles's grandmother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, (the Queen Mother) married Prince Albert (King George VI) in 1923, she laid her bridal bouquet at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, as a tribute to her brother Fergus, who died at the Battle of Loos in 1915. The Queen Mother started a tradition which royal brides have continued throughout recent history.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.