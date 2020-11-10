Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Germany over future King's birthday The royals will attend a special service

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will undertake a visit to Germany this weekend, marking their first overseas trip together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Charles, who will turn 72 on Saturday, and Camilla, 73, will attend the Central Remembrance Ceremony in Berlin to commemorate the annual National Day of Mourning on Sunday 15 November.

In a statement, Clarence House said: "This follows an invitation from the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, (Patron of the War Graves Commission).

"Their Royal Highnesses will also attend the wreath-laying ceremony at the Neue Wache Memorial, before joining the Central Remembrance Ceremony at the German parliament, where the Prince of Wales will deliver a speech.

"The National Day of Mourning will this year focus on the German British friendship, which has grown in the 75 years since the end of the Second World War. The event pays tribute to the Allied commitment to the liberation from Nazi occupation and to the reconstruction, re-democratisation and subsequent reunification of Germany. It remembers all victims of war and tyranny."

HELLO! understands that this is the first time that a member of the royal family has attended the Central Remembrance Ceremony in Germany. Charles and Camilla last visited the country in 2019.

Charles and Camilla in Berlin in May 2019

It's understood that the couple will take all necessary measures to comply with COVID-19 regulations and guidance in Berlin during their trip.

In October, the Prince of Wales made a last-minute trip to Kuwait to offer his condolences following the death of the country's ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Charles and Camilla joined the Queen and the royal family for the annual Remembrance Sunday service last week, where the Prince placed a wreath at the foot of the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London.

