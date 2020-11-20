Get Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's style for less with these Black Friday deals

Want to shop Black Friday deals like a royal? If you love Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s royal style, you don't have to wait until 27 November to snap up some fabulous looks at amazing prices – just check out the amazing early Black Friday sales at some of their favourite brands and retailers, from Aspinal to Whistles, H&M to Marks & Spencer. Yes, whether you're Christmas shopping or just buying for yourself, you can already save big on clothing, shoes and jewellery from these Duchess-approved brands online!

We're making it easy for you to find the best early Black Friday deals to get Kate and Meghan's style for less, with this definitive guide to ALL the biggest sales and discount codes at the Duchesses' favourite brands and retailers for royally major bargains.

Marks & Spencer

Both Duchesses love good old M&S – Meghan collaborated with the brand on her Smart Works collection in 2019, and Duchess Kate donned one of their dresses during lockdown. The retailer doesn't take part in Black Friday, but they have some great November deals on right now, like 30% off selected womenswear, including some looks the royals would love, from Meghan-style belted coats to Kate-worthy floral dresses.

H&M

Meghan Markle wore an H&M Mama dress when she was pregnant and caused it to sell out within hours (of course!). The high street favourite has already rolled out Black Friday pre-offers with up to 50% off selected lines in womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and home – no discount code needed!

Smythson

Duchess Kate is a big fan of luxury leather goods from Smythson, from clutches to carryalls. You can get a sophisticated piece from the brand right now and get 40% off selected styles.

& Other Stories

Both duchesses love high street brand & Other Stories. Kate wore a stunning floral dress at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, while Meghan wore a silk shirt by the high street label during a visit in Sussex. The brand hasn’t dropped their official Black Friday offers yet, but they've already got 50% off on selected styles!

Whistles

Kate Middleton has worn Whistles on multiple occasions, and the sleek, tailored brand with a stylish edge perfectly suits her fashion aesthetic. In the run-up to Black Friday, you can get 25% off full-priced styles.

Missoma

Meghan Markle has been pictured wearing Missoma, the jewellery brand known for their gold layering pieces, and you can sign up right now for early access to the Missoma Black Friday sale. We'll be taking a leaf out of Meghan's book and investing in some intricate, timeless pieces.

Monica Vinader

The jewellery brand loved by both the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge has 25% everything for Black Friday – for example, Kate’s Siren earrings seen here can be yours for £93.75. They're also having daily 50% off flash sales, so keep checking their site for new deals each day!

Everlane

Meghan carried an Everlane tote during her first appearance ever with Prince Harry, and she's since continued to wear the brand as a royal. Shop great deals in their sale section, where you'll find everything from dresses to accessories at up to 70% off, like the Italian leather 'Boss Bag' tote, reduced from £220 to £89.

Diane von Furstenberg

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to shop one of Kate Middleton's favourite American designers, Diane von Furstenberg, who invented the wrap dress. You can get a Duchess Kate-style look right now for less during the DVF sale at up to 50% off.

Strathberry

Meghan Markle put handbag brand Strathberry on the map when she wore one of their styles during an early royal engagement. You can pick up a purse just like the Duchess, with signature elegant Strathberry hardware, for up to 50% off right now in the November sale.

Mango

Kate Middleton has not only worn Spanish brand Mango herself – she also has dressed Prince George in the high street label! Not to mention sister Pippa Middleton is also a fan. Pick up some trendy pieces or wardrobe staples for up to 50% off right now.

Reiss

Reiss is another brand that has caught both of the Duchesses' attention, with Meghan stepping out in coats and dresses by the brand, and Kate adoring Reiss dresses – she even wore one of their frocks for her official engagement photos with Prince William. Right now you can shop 20% off full-price items, or check out their outlet sale, where you'll find deals at over 50% off and starting from £15.

Superga

Kate loves to dress down when she can, and her casual looks usually include a pair of classic white Superga trainers. Luckily for us, Superga ALREADY has styles for women, as well as men and kids, for up to 60% off right now.

ME+EM

Both Kate and Meghan love the simply chic pieces from Me + EM, with Prince Harry's wife spotted wearing a blazer by the brand, and Kate loving their Breton striped tees. Right now you can snap up a little something from ME + EM (yes, even a striped top!) with a discount of up to 70% off.

Aspinal of London

The royal-approved luxury brand has a seriously impressive Black Friday offer – up to 50% off the whole collection! Kate regularly carries Aspinal clutches, but tbh we're checking out everything on the site!

Needle & Thread

Who could forget Duchess Kate's glamorous, sparkly red dress from Needle & Thread? If you loved that look, you have to check out the lovely pieces on sale now at up to 60% off and starting at just £37– just in time for the holidays.

Banana Republic

Meghan wore a chic Banana Republic trench dress during her official visit to South Africa, just one of the times she's donned the high street label. Shop now for 20% off everything – even styles already on sale!

Hobbs

British brand Hobbs, of which Kate is a fan, is also getting in on America's ultimate shopping day of the year – and you don't have to wait until 27th November. They’re currently offering 25 percent off everything on site!

Veja

Meghan Markle first wore her trainers from sustainable brand Veja during the royal tour of Australia in 2018, and online sales immediately rocketed by 115 per cent. And on Farfetch right now, you can get a pair for yourself for up to 40% off!

Jigsaw

Fun fact: did you know that Kate Middleton used to work for Jigsaw? And while that stint was during her pre-royal days, she has continued to champion the brand as a Duchess. Shop 20% off full-priced styles with the discount code LD25 or browse their sale section for pre-Black Friday deals up to 60% off.

