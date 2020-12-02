Pregnant Princess Eugenie spotted maternity shopping at one of Duchess Kate's favourite shops The Queen's granddaughter is expecting her first child in early 2021

Princess Eugenie was spotted supporting the British high street as lockdown finally came to an end on Wednesday.

The pregnant royal, who announced in September that she is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank in early 2021, enjoyed a spot of shopping on Kensington High Street at one of Kate Middleton's favourite maternity brands, Séraphine.

Eugenie covered her blossoming baby bump up in a black dress and camel coat, accessorising with a black face mask with a red lips print.

Carrying a bag from the Séraphine store, Eugenie is certainly in good company as Kate is one of the biggest fans of the range, which includes everything from nursing tops to glam evening wear, and was spotted in Séraphine during all her three of her pregnancies.

Princess Eugenie showed off her growing baby bump

The Duchess has stepped out in plenty of clothes from the more dressy side of Séraphine’s collection too, including a fuchsia front knot dress which she wore for Prince George's first official photo.

Eugenie and Jack revealed their pregnancy news with an adorable Instagram post and an official statement from Buckingham Palace.

Kate wore a Séraphine dress for Prince George's first official photo

It read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

Eugenie's mum Sarah Ferguson admitted she and Prince Andrew were delighted by the news of Eugenie's pregnancy.

Eugenie is expecting her first child with husband Jack in early 2021

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! on 25 September, the day the announcement was made, Sarah said: "Soon to be Grandpa and Granny are absolutely overjoyed."

Eugenie and Jack's first child will be 11th in line to the throne when he or she is born in early 2021, and the tot will be the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's ninth great-grandchild.

