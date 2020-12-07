Kate Middleton channels Meghan Markle's style with sweet nod

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began their whistle-stop royal tour of the UK on Monday aboard the royal train - and as usual, Kate stunned with an elegant outfit as she arrived in Edinburgh.

Wearing a beautiful blue coat from Catherine Walker which she wore during her visit to Sweden and Norway in 2018, we couldn't help but notice that Kate was carrying a gorgeous new accessory!

The royal's shiny clutch bag is from Strathberry, one of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite handbag designers. Based in Edinburgh, the brand's luxury leather handbags feature a signature gold bar.

WATCH: Kate is beautiful in blue during school visit

Kate's choice is the 'Multrees' Chain Embossed Croc Black Wallet, which can be worn with a chain cross-body or carried as a chic clutch bag. Costing £255, it's currently only available for pre-order. No doubt there will be an influx of royal fans trying to get their hands on one!

Kate carried her new wallet clutch from Strathberry

Meghan chose to wear Strathberry for her first royal visit to Edinburgh with Prince Harry back in 2017.

She proved that her diplomatic fashion statement wasn't just a one-off when she attended more royal engagements carrying different Strathberry designs, showing off her full collection of bags - which includes two Strathberry Midi totes, one in burgundy and one in tan, and the Strathberry East-West shoulder bag in green.

'Multrees' wallet, £255, Strathberry

Sisters-in-law Kate and Meghan are both known to love supporting local brands and designers to the places they visit, so we're not surprised the Duchess of Cambridge loves Strathberry just as much as the Duchess of Sussex.

MEGHAN WEARS: East/west bag in bottle green, £425, Strathberry

Kate and William are taking part in a tour aboard the royal train, calling at stops in England, Wales and Scotland between 6 and 8 December, where they will meet frontline workers, volunteers, care home staff, teachers, schoolchildren and young people to hear about their experiences during 2020.

Later on Monday, the couple arrived at Batley Community Centre, West Yorkshire, to meet volunteers who have supported elderly members of the community throughout the coronavirus outbreak, with Kate changing into what looks like her Hobbs military coat for the occasion.

'Bianca' military coat, was £329 now £269, Hobbs

The gorgeous cover-up is currently in the sale, and we predict a sell-out! The Duchess also wore it during her visit to Wales earlier this year. Reduced from £349 to £269, you could snap up a royal bargain...

