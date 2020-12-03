Countess of Wessex makes Christmas decorations and bakes flapjacks during latest royal outing The Queen's daughter-in-law made an in-person appearance at the Camberley Resource Centre

The Countess of Wessex got into the festive spirit on Thursday as she helped to bake flapjacks and decorate Christmas baubles for one of her charities.

Sophie, 55, made an in-person appearance at the Camberley Resource Centre to support her patronage Disability Initiative – a charity for adults with disabilities, that specialises in providing care and rehabilitation to help people reach their full potential and remain as independent as possible.

The Countess was pictured decorating a glass bauble, with a Christmas pudding design, as well as making the flapjack mixture, spooning it into a pan, ready to be baked.

Sophie donned a navy apron over a black roll neck jumper and a berry-hued midi skirt, pinning her blonde locks back from her face into a low ponytail.

She wore a pale green floral face mask throughout her visit.

The Countess enjoyed some crafting as she decorated Christmas baubles

Sophie's visit on Thursday coincided with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which promotes the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities across society.

The Countess became patron of Disability Initiative in 2003 and has carried out a number of engagements with them over the years. Sophie also volunteered at the Camberley Resource Centre back in June.

Sophie showcased her baking skills

The Queen's daughter-in-law is no stranger to showcasing her baking skills and recently shared a video of herself making scones in her kitchen at her Surrey home, Bagshot Park.

The mum-of-two revealed her delicious creations as she took part in the Children In Need 'Act Your Age' challenge in her role as president of the Girl Guides.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are parents to Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James, Viscount Severn, who will turn 13 on 17 December.

