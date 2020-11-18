Countess of Wessex helps out at food bank during lockdown The royal mum is known for her volunteer work

The Countess of Wessex has once again stepped out to help those in need during England's second lockdown.

Sophie, 55, volunteered with Wokingham Foodbank in Berkshire last Thursday, just a short drive from her home at Bagshot Park.

In photos shared by the organisation on Twitter, the Countess was dressed casually in a navy jumper, blue jeans and knee-high boots. She also wore a floral face mask as she helped to sort donations.

Wokingham FoodBank wrote in its tweets: "On Thursday 12th November Her Royal Highness The Countess of Wessex made a private visit to our Foodbank to help out. Her Royal Highness spent time talking to volunteers about how they have responded to the Covid-19 emergency."

It added: "They also discussed the long-term impact of the pandemic on struggling households. Volunteers were then delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside the Countess as they prepared food parcels for distribution."

Wokingham Foodbank shared photos of Sophie's visit

Prince Edward's wife is no stranger to volunteering, having helped at a number of charities and projects during the first national lockdown in March.

As well as helping to make food for NHS workers at a London kitchen, Sophie joined the Hope Hub in Surrey Heath in April, which works to prevent and end homelessness in the area.

The Countess also helped to organise PPE shipments for St John Ambulance at their Operational Support Hub in Gosport in June.

Edward and Sophie with James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor

Last week, Sophie delighted royal fans as she baked scones in her kitchen at her Surrey home. The mum-of-two shared her delicious creations as she took part in the Children In Need 'Act Your Age' challenge in her role as president of the Girl Guides.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex recently celebrated their daughter Lady Louise Windsor's 17th birthday on 8 November.

