Duchess Camilla rocks her skinny jeans for romantic new photo with Prince Charles - and fans are in love We love this happy new snap!

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have released a lovely new photograph for their official Christmas card, and the pair look so happy in the colourful shot!

Taken in their blooming garden at Birkhall, Camilla gave us another glimpse of her off-duty style in the photo - wearing her blue skinny jeans with a pink polo shirt and blazer.

Royal fans have been quick to react to the sweet snap, too, with plenty commenting on Camilla's modern style.

Camilla rocked her jeans in the happy new snap

"I really like Camilla's style - the jeans look great," one wrote, while another added: "I love her style! Nice jeans, blazer and shirt. Suits me down to the ground!" Another simply wrote: "Love the jeans!!"

The beautiful image shows Charles laughing as he looks towards his wife, while Camilla smiles towards the camera. The pair are surrounded by the stunning flowers in their garden - and you can even see a number of bees in the foreground of the photo.

The caption on Instagram read: "Here is this year's official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. The photo was taken in the garden at Birkhall, Scotland."

Camilla has spoken of how much she has enjoyed wearing her jeans at home during an interview back in July, when she took part in her first-ever radio guest edit on BBC Radio 5 Live's The Emma Barnett Show.

Charles and Camilla's sweet 15th wedding anniversary photo

She said of her go-to fashion piece during the UK lockdown: "I've been very, very happy with my jeans. It will be very hard to get out of them again. I think you get into a sort of way of life, don't you?"

The Duchess has been pictured wearing her favourite denim staples in a number of recent photographs taken at Birkhall - including Charles and Camilla's sweet wedding anniversary shot that was released in April.

