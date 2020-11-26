Queen Letizia's stunning lockdown hair transformation revealed The royal has gone for a change this year…

Queen Letizia has been rocking short and chic hairstyles throughout the majority of her royal career, but it looks like she's decided it's time for a change this year.

The Spanish monarch has grown her signature brunette hair much longer in recent months - a decision which could have been fuelled by the coronavirus lockdown and the temporary closure of hair salons this year.

And, in another refreshing change, Letizia even appears to be embracing her grey hair - the royal has been pictured sporting a beautiful silver streak during recent engagements, too.

Queen Letizia is rocking long and luscious hair!

Spain's Queen has been wearing her new longer tresses in everything from Duchess Kate-esque bouncy blowdries to chic ponytails and straight styles - we bet fans are in love with her glamorous new look!

Ever the royal hair icon, we've seen Letizia sport everything from statement bubble ponytails to razor-sharp bob cuts and braids over the years. She's not shy of experimenting with colour, either, trying everything from sun-kissed blonde to ashy brown.

Before and after! Letizia was wearing her hair shorter in February

In 2019, the monarch nearly fooled us by tucking her longer hair up into a chic faux bob - a style we also saw her sport back in 2014 at the Young Businessman National Awards in Madrid.

Rocking a sleek bob in 2015

But one of her most memorable hair moments came when she debuted her dramatic sleek bob in 2015, which finished just below her ears and highlighted her chiselled cheekbones.

She sported longer hair during her early years as a royal

Letizia's latest look harks back to her earlier years as a member of the Spanish royal family, however - the now-Queen frequently sported a longer, more glossy look during her time as Princess Letizia following her royal wedding.

We can't wait to see how she styles her royal locks next…