Get Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's style for less in the winter sales

Want to shop the last-minute January sales like a royal? If you love Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s royal style, don't wait a moment longer to snap up some fabulous looks at amazing prices with the best deals at some of the Duchess' favourite brands and retailers, from Aspinal to Whistles, H&M to Marks & Spencer. Yes, whether you're looking for a great gift for a royal fan or just buying for yourself, you can save big on clothing, shoes and jewellery from these Duchess-approved brands online!

MORE ROYAL SHOPPING:

Get a Kate Middleton style Barbour winter jacket at MAJOR discount

Meghan Markle's Everlane jumpsuit is in the sale for just £45 – that's 60% off!

Kate Middleton would love these bargains in the Nordstrom sale

We're making it easy for you to find the best deals to get Kate and Meghan's style for less, with this definitive guide to ALL the biggest sales and discount codes at the Duchesses' favourite brands and retailers for royally major bargains.

RELATED: The 50 best January sales of 2021 to shop NOW before it's too late!

Marks & Spencer

Both Duchesses love good old M&S – Meghan collaborated with the brand on her Smart Works collection in 2019, and Duchess Kate donned one of their dresses during lockdown. The retailer regularly has FANTASTIC sales on year round, including some looks the royals would love, from Meghan-style belted coats to Kate-worthy floral dresses.

SHOP MARKS & SPENCER SALE

H&M

Meghan Markle wore an H&M Mama dress when she was pregnant and caused it to sell out within hours (of course!). The high street favourite has an enticing sales section on their website with Duchess-worthy buys in womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and home – no discount code needed!

& Other Stories

Both duchesses love high street brand & Other Stories. Kate wore a stunning floral dress at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, while Meghan wore a silk shirt by the high street label during a visit in Sussex. The brand's promotions section is one to watch for amazing discounts on super cool designs.

Whistles

Kate Middleton has worn Whistles on multiple occasions, and the sleek, tailored brand with a stylish edge perfectly suits her fashion aesthetic. In the sale you can get all sorts of bargains including dresses starting at just £35.

Everlane

Meghan carried an Everlane tote during her first appearance ever with Prince Harry, and she's since continued to wear the brand as a royal. Shop great deals in the sale section, where you'll find everything from dresses to accessories at up to 60% off, like the comfy full-grain leather The Trainer shoes, reduced from £91 to £36.

Diane von Furstenberg

It's always a good time to shop one of Kate Middleton's favourite American designers, Diane von Furstenberg, who invented the wrap dress. You can get a Duchess Kate-style look right now for less during the DVF sale PLUS an extra 10% off with the code EXTRAEXTRA.

Mango

Kate Middleton has not only worn Spanish brand Mango herself – she also has dressed Prince George in the high street label! Not to mention sister Pippa Middleton is also a fan. Pick up some trendy pieces or wardrobe staples for up to 70% off right now.

Reiss

Reiss is another brand that has caught both of the Duchesses' attention, with Meghan stepping out in coats and dresses by the brand, and Kate adoring Reiss dresses – she even wore one of their frocks for her official engagement photos with Prince William. Right now you can find major deals at Reiss starting from £10.

Superga

Kate loves to dress down when she can, and her casual looks usually include a pair of classic white Superga trainers. Luckily for us, Superga has styles for women, as well as men and kids, for up to an incredible 60% off right now.

ME+EM

Both Kate and Meghan love the simply chic pieces from Me + EM, with Prince Harry's wife spotted wearing a blazer by the brand, and Kate loving their Breton striped tees. Right now you can snap up a little something from ME + EM (yes, even a striped top!) with a discount of up to 60% off.

Aspinal of London

The royal-approved luxury brand has some very tempting discounts – up to 70% off PLUS an extra 10% off with the discount code SALE10. Kate regularly carries Aspinal clutches, but tbh we're checking out everything on the site!

SHOP ASPINAL OF LONDON SALE

Needle & Thread

Who could forget Duchess Kate's glamorous, sparkly red dress from Needle & Thread? If you loved that look, you have to check out the lovely pieces on sale now at up to 60% off and starting at just £40 – including floral face masks that Kate would love for just £7 each.

SHOP NEEDLE & THREAD SALE

Ray-Ban

Both Kate and Meghan are fans of Ray-Ban, but if you love the pair the mother-of-one wore during her first official outing with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto. Fashion Eyewear has great discounts on this royal fave and more sunglasses styles, and there's also a discount code for an extra 10% off: EX10.

SHOP RAY-BAN ON SALE

Banana Republic

Meghan wore a chic Banana Republic trench dress during her official visit to South Africa, just one of the times she's donned the high street label. Shop now for up to 70% off.

Hobbs

If you've ever wanted a regal look from British brand Hobbs, of which Kate is a fan, now's the time! Shop up to 70% off in the label's winter sale.

Veja

Meghan Markle first wore her trainers from sustainable brand Veja during the royal tour of Australia in 2018, and online sales immediately rocketed by 115 per cent. And on Farfetch right now, you can get a pair for yourself for up to 30% off!

Jigsaw

Fun fact: did you know that Kate Middleton used to work for Jigsaw? And while that stint was during her pre-royal days, she has continued to champion the brand as a Duchess. Browse the sale section for deals up to 70% off.

Shop Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle new-season style

Not every Duchess favourite is taking part in the January sales, but we thought you'd still enjoy a peek at some new looks from their top brands. If you want some Kate or Meghan-approved spring 2021 style or a chance to pre-order red hot items, now's your chance!

Annoushka

Duchess Kate is a big fan of luxury jewellery brand Annoushka, and has been spotted wearing the label's beautiful 18ct gold baroque peal earrings on repeat. While the jeweller doesn't have any deals on right now, we thought you'd appreciate a peek at some royal faves, including Kate's beloved pearl earrings.

Missoma

Meghan Markle has been pictured wearing Missoma, the jewellery brand known for their gold layering pieces. While the brand doesn't have a sale on now, if you're a new customer you can get 10% off your order if you sign up! We recommend taking a leaf out of Meghan's book and investing in some intricate, timeless pieces.

Monica Vinader

The jewellery brand loved by both the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge isn't having a big sale right now but, you can still find royal favourites like Duchess Kate's Siren earrings.

Strathberry

Meghan Markle put handbag brand Strathberry on the map when she wore one of their styles during an early royal engagement. You can pick up a purse just like the Duchess, with signature elegant Strathberry hardware.

Get £114 worth of royal beauty treats for just £38!

HELLO!'s Royal Treatment beauty box is packed full of amazing products (including Royal Warrant holders) to give you an at-home beauty experience fit for a duchess! Featuring incredible brands like the Queen's much-loved Molton Brown and Elizabeth Arden, this is an incredible gift for any royal fan.

HELLO! The Royal Treatment Beauty Box, £38 (worth £114), Latest in Beauty

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.