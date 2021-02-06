Loved Kate Middleton's pastel summer dress? Discover these bargain dupes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Back in 2020, the Duchess of Cambridge donned the dreamiest floral frock from Faithfull The Brand, as she visited The Nook children's hospice in Norfolk. Making headlines with her multi-coloured midi, it's hardly surprising that the 'Kate effect' took over, as royal fans clamoured to get their hands on her dress. While the mum-of-three's exact style is no longer available to buy, we've found a number of affordable alternatives so you can recreate her glamorous look for less!

Kate first wore her summer dress in 2020

The Duchess is a huge fan of & Other Stories and the brand's floral maxi dress is so similar to Kate's. Adorned in a pretty pink and purple print, we reckon it would get the royal seal of approval! Add matching sandals, statement sunglasses and a wicker bag for the ultimate summer ensemble.

Floral Print Maxi Dress, £95, & Other Stories

Reduced in the sale, Oasis is selling this beautiful blue dress for £44. We're taking note and styling it with ankle boots this season.

Tea Midi Dress, £44, Oasis

Creating a timeless vintage look, the 'Sabrina' is uber flattering thanks to its puffed shoulders, cinched waist and lightweight crepe fabric. Ghost recommends dressing it up with strappy heels or down with trainers for a casual everyday look.

Sabrina Dress, £89, Ghost

A versatile and flattering choice, the elegant 'Poet Dress' also comes in a red and green ditsy print – why not shop all three!

Poet Dress, £95, Ghost

When she first stepped out in her floral dress last year, Kate teamed it with her favourite pair of espadrilles - thought to be her Russell & Bromley 'Coco-nut' wedges - and wore her hair in the same straight style she wore for a recent virtual appearance. She also appeared to be wearing her Accessorize 'Twisted Circle' earrings, which cost just £5.

