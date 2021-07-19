Loved Kate Middleton’s white bodysuit? We’ve found a lookalike in the sale

Katherine Robinson
We’ve been on the lookout for a lookalike of the Duchess of Cambridge’s perfect white bodysuit ever since she shared a photo of herself wearing it while receiving her first Covid vaccine dose. Well, we’ve found it, and it’s in the sale! And it’s the perfect top for summer.
When Kate Middleton posted a picture of herself receiving her first COVID vaccine, her white bodysuit caught our eye. It’s the perfect versatile summer top, so we’ve been searching for a lookalike far and wide.
Well, dear friends – we’ve found it. And the best thing is, it’s in the summer sale so you can grab a royal style bargain if you don’t hang about. Oh, and it also comes in shades of scarlet, clay and black - we’re seriously tempted to get one in every colour.
Off-the shoulder bodysuit, Was £38 / $40 now £23 / $23, Everlane
You can find the off-the-shoulder bodysuit at Everlane, where it’s reduced from £38 to £23 (or from $40 to $23 for US shoppers).
It’s made of double-layered knit fabric with a touch of stretch, and it features a flattering open neckline, a figure-hugging fit, and a snap closure for extra ease. It's available in sizes XXS to XL.
This would be perfect with a pair of skinny jeans – just like Kate styled it – or a pair of denim cut-off shorts. It would also be great with a floaty skirt and trainers combo.
We've had our eye on this perfect summer top ever since Kate shared this photo
Everlane, of course, will be familiar to royal style fans as it’s a favourite of Kate’s sister-in-law Meghan Markle. She carried an Everlane tote during her first appearance ever with Prince Harry, and she's been spotted in it several times since.
Now’s a great time to check out the brand, since they have a huge summer sale on, with up to 60% off a number of summer staples and cute styles.
