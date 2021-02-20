Princess Eugenie's royal baby's name - the full meaning behind August Philip Hawke The tot's first and middle names have special meanings

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank finally revealed the name of their son on Saturday - August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

The tot was born on 9 February at the Portland Hospital in London. The new parents were pictured leaving the hospital three days later with their newborn.

So what's in a name? The royals love to choose traditional first and middle names for their children, particularly ones that pay tribute to a family member or a past ancestor. HELLO! breaks down the meaning behind the royal baby's first and middle names…

Eugenie and Jack formally introduced the new royal to the world on Instagram. Alongside a photo of the new parents smiling as they held their baby son's tiny fingers, Eugenie wrote: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣"

She added that the photo had been taken by their "wonderful midwife" at the Portland Hospital. "Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

Eugenie and Jack have revealed their baby's name

The proud parents have chosen the first name August for their son, which means "great" in Latin. It comes through the family tree, as Queen Victoria’s husband Prince Albert’s full name was Francis Albert Augustus Charles Emmanuel.

Their son's middle name Philip, of course, pays tribute to Eugenie's grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. It is an anglicised version of the name Phillippos, from the Greek philos, meaning "friend". Prince Philip was born into the Greek and Danish royal families, but his family was exiled from Greece when he was a baby.

Eugenie has paid tribute to her grandfather in her son's middle name

Hawke, which bookies didn't predict would be included, pays tribute to Rev. Edward Hawke Brooksbank, one of Jack's ancestors.

Eugenie later took to Instagram Stories to explain her son's names a little bit more. "On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy," she wrote. "He is named after his great grandfather, and both his great x5 grandfathers."

Baby August Philip Hawke is currently 11th in line to the throne behind his mother Eugenie, but will move down to 12th when the Duchess of Sussex gives birth to her second child this year.

