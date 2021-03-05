5 royal-inspired push presents for new mums, from Kate Middleton’s eternity ring to the Duchess' pearl earrings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince George, it wasn’t a bunch of flowers or a stack of balloons that Prince William is thought to have gifted her – but the most stunning push present, a diamond eternity ring from London designer Annoushka.

If you’re looking for push present ideas (or need to send a subtle but large hint to your other half on the sentimental gift you’re expecting to receive post-birth), find out more about push presents in the UK and shop our edit of royal-inspired jewellery push presents for new mums.

Kate layers her eternity Annoushka band with her wedding and engagement ring

What is a push present?

A push present, or push gift, is a present gifted to a new mum by their partner or father of the baby. It’s usually given after birth, but can be given before – some partners even take theirs to the delivery room to present to their partner immediately post-birth! (Side note: it’s never too late to gift the mother of your children one).

Most popular in the United States, the push present is becoming more common in the UK thanks to celebrities and royals showing off their luxe birthing gifts.

What is a typical push present?

A typical push present is a piece of jewellery, such as a ring, necklace or bracelet. Some are chosen to represent the baby’s date of birth, with a birthstone or engraving, or the new baby’s initial.

How much should you spend on a push present?

There are no hard rules when it comes to the amount a push present should cost, so whatever you’re comfortable in spending. Just remember if you're buying, your other half has just given birth to a baby, nine months of blood, sweat and tears...

What push present did Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle receive?

The Duchess of Cambridge is believed to have received this stunning diamond eternity band from Prince William following the birth of their first son, Prince George. You can even buy the ring yourself, from London jewellery designer Annoushka, and Kate is so fond of it she wears it constantly, layered with her iconic sapphire engagement ring and wedding band.

You can spot Kate's gorgeous Annoushka eternity ring

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have never confirmed what, if anything, the Duchess of Sussex received as a push present after giving birth to their first son, Archie. But she was spotted not long after Archie’s birth wearing a delicate pave set band alongside her engagement and wedding rings.

Best push presents 2021

Eternity ring, £1,400, Annoushka

Kate layers her iconic sapphire engagement ring with not one, but two other rings – her simple gold wedding band and this exact stunning white gold, diamond ring.

Set with 0.23 carats of brilliant-cut diamonds, it’s a classic push present for any new mum, royal or not.

Love Diamonds 18ct evil eye bracelet, £795, Annoushka

The Duchess of Sussex is a fan of the evil eye talisman, said to ‘protect the wearer from negativity’ and they don’t come much prettier than this striking piece, crafted in 18ct yellow gold and hand set with blue, black and white diamonds.

With Meghan recently announcing her second pregnancy, it’d be a brilliant gift to welcome in their new baby.

Initial pendant, £525, Annoushka

We adore this initial ‘A’ pendant for any women who have just joined the mum club like Princess Eugenie, to celebrate the birth of their baby in style.

Formed with 0.7 carats of silver diamonds and set with black rhodium, this traditional yet modern pendant is available in A-Z so can commemorate any new baby, from August to Zara.

Pearl Baroque earring drops, £395, Annoushka

While these weren’t a push present Kate Middleton received, she has worn these pearl earrings for some of the most special moments of her life, from the official photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with a newborn Prince George in August 2013 to teaming with a yellow Jenny Packham dress to introduce Princess Charlotte to the world in 2015.

Kate leaving the Lindo Wing with Princess Charlotte in 2015

These make a great alternative to a diamond push present, and Kate has proved their versatility – she’s accessorised gowns, jeans and even tracksuits with this exact pair.

Baguette ring (available in blue or pink sapphire), £1,200, Annoushka

This 18ct gold baguette ring is brilliant on many levels – not only is it a stunning piece you could wear everyday, it’s available in blue or pink sapphire to reflect the sex of baby too. Cute!

