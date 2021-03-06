Duchess Camilla recycles tartan look for Commonwealth Day appearance The Duchess of Cornwall looked chic for the occasion

The Duchess of Cornwall is taking part in A Celebration for Commonwealth Day, a special programme broadcast on BBC One, honouring The Queen's lifetime commitment to the Commonwealth.

RELATED: Duchess Camilla's jaw-dropping £3million estate before meeting Prince Charles unveiled

The 73-year-old royal opted for a statement tartan skirt for the occasion, speaking to broadcaster Clare Balding in a socially-distanced chat from inside Westminster Abbey in a new image released ahead of the show.

Camilla is a fan of sustainable fashion and royal fans will recognise her skirt from a number of outings over the years, including when she attended the Wicked Young Writers Awards in 2010.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Duchess of Cornwall speaks to Clare Balding about her passion for children's literacy

She styled her green midi with a smart black jacket and an on-trend white blouse with ruffle detailing at the neck. Her smart attire was set off with her trusty black suede boots.

READ MORE: Duchess Camilla collects these £5000 jewels - and her choices are adorable

Camilla, who launched her own book club, the Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room in January, told Clare about the importance of books and reading for children across the Commonwealth, especially in a year of isolation and disrupted education.

Camilla looked elegant in tartan during her chat with Clare Balding

Award-winning teacher Ranjitsinh Disale joined the conversation in Westminster Abbey’s Poets' Corner via video link from India to share the experiences of his own students in using literacy to boost confidence and expand their horizons while studying from home.

Organised with the support of the Royal Commonwealth Society and Westminster Abbey, the programme was broadcast to celebrate The Queen's lifetime commitment to the Commonwealth. Also taking part were The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as The Countess of Wessex.

Camilla was last seen on World Book Day

Camilla was last seen when she revealed two of her favourite children's books as she joined a call with McFly star Tom Fletcher to mark World Book Day on Thursday.

Last week, she also made an in-person visit to a vaccination centre in Croydon, where she spoke with and thanked NHS staff and church representatives supporting the UK vaccination rollout.

DISCOVER: Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.