Duchess of Cornwall says Prince Philip is 'slightly improving' in hospital The Duke of Edinburgh spent his 15th night in hospital

The Duchess of Cornwall shared an update on the Duke of Edinburgh's health as she visited a vaccination centre in Croydon on Wednesday.

Camilla, 73, said that her father-in-law, 99, is "slightly improving" in hospital but he "hurts at moments". The Duchess said of Prince Philip: "We keep our fingers crossed."

The Duchess' comments came as the Duke spent his 15th night in hospital. Prince Philip was transferred from King Edward VII's Hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital on Monday.

READ: The Queen's cousin and his wife take on admirable lockdown challenge

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Philip transferred to new hospital for further tests and treatment

In a statement on Monday Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

"The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."

MORE: The Queen's cousin and his wife take on admirable lockdown challenge

MORE: Prince Charles has a biscuit company - and it just reached a new milestone

The Duchess shared an update about her father-in-law

Prince Philip spent 13 nights at King Edward VII's hospital in London after being admitted on 16 February as a "precautionary measure" after feeling unwell.

The Prince of Wales visited his father in hospital on 20 February, making a 200-mile round-trip from his home, Highgrove, in Gloucestershire.

The Duchess visited a vaccination centre in Croydon

The Queen and the Duke have been residing at Windsor Castle throughout the lockdowns.

The Duchess of Cornwall visited the community vaccination centre at St Paul's Church, Croydon, where she spoke with and thanked NHS staff and church representatives supporting the UK vaccination rollout.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.