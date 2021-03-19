Kate Middleton rocks new high street jumper for latest appearance - and it's still in stock

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for another official engagement with her husband Prince William on Thursday, looking gorgeous in a neutral toned outfit.

Kate rocked camel tones with her latest look, wearing one of her favourite Massimo Dutti coats - and it's since been revealed that she teamed it with a brand new jumper from another of her go-to brands, Reiss.

Even better, it's still available to shop - but not for long! The 'Sophie' knitted top costs £95 and is still in stock in most sizes, but we reckon the 'Kate effect' will soon be in full swing.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate visit Newham Ambulance Station

Described as "a smart-casual style that works both in the office and at the weekend", we're not surprised the royal snapped it up.

She teamed it with what looks like her leopard print Zara skirt underneath, too, and accessorised with one of her Amaia Kids face masks, adding her suede Metier 'Roma' handbag to the look.

Jumper, £95, Reiss

The Duchess also chose to wear her Kiki McDonough citrine drop earrings, which date back a long way - they were a favourite of Kate's during her early engagements as a new member of the royal family in 2011.

They are also particularly sentimental as Kate wore them to present a baby Prince George to the world outside the Lindo Wing, and at his christening.

The royal couple's latest engagement saw them visit Newham Ambulance Station in East London to speak to ambulance staff and paramedics about their experiences of working during the pandemic.

Kate and William even ended up speaking to a paramedic's dad in Bangladesh via FaceTime.

Citrine earrings, £550, Kiki McDonough

They also heard more about the mental health and wellbeing support provided to staff at the Station, including drop-in sessions and wellbeing spaces, alongside some of the wider initiatives provided by the London Ambulance Service including their fleet of Wellbeing Tea Trucks.

