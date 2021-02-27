Kate Middleton's ultra-flattering deep-V blouse has royal fans swooning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking effortlessly elegant, the Duchess of Cambridge made a stylish appearance on Tuesday as she joined Prince William for a Zoom call. Recycling one of her favourite blouses for the occasion, Kate teamed her crisp white shirt with a khaki green blazer.

Accessorising with silver dangly earrings, the Duchess wore her chestnut hair down in a sleek, straight style and opted for natural makeup. Emphasising her eyes with a pale brown shadow, complete with rosy blusher and a pale pink lipgloss, Kate looked absolutely stunning.

Kate and William took part in a Zoom call on Tuesday

Speaking about the positive impact of the COVID-19 vaccine, the royal couple talked to Shivali Modha, who has Type 2 Diabetes as well as Fiona Doyle and her seven-year-old daughter Ciara, who have been shielding at home due to Fiona's severe asthma.

Shivali, who has been shielding with her husband Hiren and daughters Shyaama, 11, and Jyoti, 9, since last March, told the royal couple she had been anxious about the vaccine after reading negative posts on social media, but has since been reassured by family members, medics and the charity Diabetes UK.

The couple spoke with Shivali, her husband Hiren and their daughters

The Duke told her: "Catherine and I are not medical experts by any means but if it's any consolation, we can wholeheartedly support having vaccinations. It's really, really important.

"We've spoken to a lot of people about it and the uptake has been amazing so far. We've got to keep it going so the younger generations also feel that it's really important for them to have it.

"So it's great that Shivali you're taking the time to work it out and come to the conclusion that 'I need to do this' because social media is awash sometimes with lots of rumours and misinformation so we have to be a bit careful who we believe and where we get our information from.

"Especially for those who are clinically vulnerable as well, it's so important that those vaccinations are done, so good luck."

William and Kate also spoke to Fiona and her daughter Ciara

The Duke and Duchess also spoke to Fiona Doyle and her seven-year-old daughter Ciara, who have been shielding at home in East Finchley, north London because of Fiona's severe asthma.

Fiona said of having to start shielding last March: "It was difficult because I'm a single parent as well so I kind of have that extra layer of wanting to feel invincible and wanting to feel like there's nothing that could ever harm me or hurt me or my child.

"So then knowing that there was this virus out there that was incredibly dangerous for me, it was really difficult."

She said the charity Asthma UK had been a "real source of support" in dealing with her situation.

The royal couple also spoke to Ciara about home schooling and Kate asked her: "Are you missing your friends Ciara?"

"Yeah a lot," she replied.

"It's hard isn't it when you're not all together, being able to see them, muck around with them as well," sympathised Kate.

"We've got children the same age as you and a bit younger," said the Duke.

