Duchess Camilla is beautiful in blue for London appearance

The Duchess of Cornwall looked simply stunning as she joined her husband Prince Charles for a visit to Skipton House in London on Tuesday.

Camilla and Charles, who wore colour-coordinating blue outfits, met the NHS and Ministry of Defence staff involved in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Dressing for the occasion, the Duchess opted for a navy and white pleated dress by Fiona Clare which featured a white contrasting collar – a fashion trend that's set to continue into the summer.

WATCH: Duchess Camilla: Unexpected Queen of Fashion

The pretty design may look familiar to royal fans, as she previously wore it to mark the 15th anniversary of the SafeLives charity in 2020.

Camilla paired it with black boots and her matching Chanel handbag, adding a blue face mask for safety. Beauty wise, she kept it classic with her hair styled into its usual blowdry and minimal makeup.

The 73-year-old royal made another appearance on Monday where she chose a very different outfit. Camilla looked elegant for an International Women's Day reception with WOW Global wearing a white shirt and a blazer.

Camilla and Charles colour-coordinated in blue outfits

She added some glamour to her look with a pair of chic gold earrings, which she was later pictured wearing as she was driven through central London on Monday, in images published by Page Six.

The Clarence House Instagram page shared a photo of Camilla sitting in her lavish office as she joined the virtual event.

The caption read: "To mark #IWD2021, The Duchess of Cornwall has joined a video reception with @wowglobal, of which HRH is President. Women of the World has hosted 65 festivals and events to celebrate women and girls across six continents, reaching more than two million people."

The Duchess looked elegant for an International Women's Day reception

The royal also recycled a stunning tartan skirt as she took part in A Celebration for Commonwealth Day, a special programme honouring The Queen's lifetime commitment to the Commonwealth, which aired on Sunday.

Camilla paired her green midi with a smart black jacket and an on-trend white blouse with ruffle detailing at the neck. Her smart attire was set off with her trusty black suede boots.

