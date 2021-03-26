We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge made an important new appearance with her husband Prince William on Thursday night, recording a message of support to mark the end of the Time to Change campaign which has run for nearly 15 years.

Showing off her glossy long hair, Kate looked beautiful in the clip, which saw her wearing what appears to be a new black turtle-neck jumper and her Orelia chain hoop earrings.

After the video was released, many fans took to social media to comment on how lovely she looked - particularly with her long locks, which are reminiscent of her early years as a royal.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate and William share inspiring video message for Time To Change

"I love her long hair. They are doing such great work!" one said, while another wrote: "I really love her longer hair." Another added: "She looks absolutely stunning."

The Duchess also teamed her look with neutral makeup, finishing with a glossy nude lip.

It's not known where Kate's classic roll-neck jumper is from at this moment, but a number of her favourite brands stock similar versions, including Massimo Dutti and Jigsaw. We reckon Jigsaw's option looks very similar.

Uniqlo's fine knitwear, costing just £24.90, is a great option too.In the video, Prince William thanked those who had taken part in the Time to Change initiative.

"We wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who has shared their experiences and taken action through Time to Change, helping to challenge the stigma which surrounds mental health," he said.

Kate then added: "Movements like Time to Change have helped to transform attitudes and encouraged more openness about mental health in schools, communities and the workplace."

The Duke concluded: "Over the past 15 years, Time to Change Champions have inspired and supported thousands of people across the country. And mental health has now, at last, moved into the mainstream as part of our daily lives."

