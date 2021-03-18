Kate Middleton wears sentimental jewels for surprise new appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in chic neutral tones as she joined her husband Prince William for a new engagement on Thursday morning, adding what looks like her beautiful Kiki McDonough citrine drop earrings to her look.

The royal couple visited Newham Ambulance Station in East London to speak to ambulance staff and paramedics about their experiences of working during the pandemic.

MORE: Boden's dreamy polka dot dress totally reminds us of Princess Diana

Wearing her Massimo Dutti camel coat, Kate wore her hair in a long and bouncy style and accessorised with one of her Amaia Kids face masks, adding her suede Metier 'Roma' handbag to the look.

William and Kate made a new appearance on Thursday

Her beautiful citrine earrings date back a long way - they were a favourite of the Duchess during her early engagements as a new member of the royal family in 2011. How lovely is that? They cost £550 and are still available to shop from the British designer.

They are also particularly sentimental as Kate wore them to present a baby Prince George to the world outside the Lindo Wing, and at his christening.

Citrine earrings, £550, Kiki McDonough

Sadly, Kate's Massimo Dutti buy is no longer available, but there are a number of similar options on the market right now. Boohoo stock a very affordable lookalike at just £25, while Ted Baker's version is in the sale for £197.

SHOP SIMILAR: Camel coat, £197, Ted Baker

SHOP SIMILAR: Camel coat, £25, Boohoo

The Duke and Duchess have been busy with engagements recently, and also appeared in a sweet video to mark St Patrick's Day on Wednesday.

MORE: 5 royal-inspired push presents for new mums, including Kate Middleton's exact eternity ring

Kate rocked a new Zara buy for the clip, which saw her wearing the green bouclé jacket with her Daniella Draper shamrock jewellery in honour of Ireland.

Kate wore her citrine earrings for Prince George's christening

In the short film for the Irish government to mark its national day, Prince William started off the couple's message by speaking in Irish.

READ MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's home has a secret optical illusion – can you spot it?

Kate and William appeared in a St Patrick's Day clip on Wednesday

The Duchess then added: "We're delighted to wish you all a very Happy St Patrick's Day."

Jokingly, William turned to her and quipped: "How come you got that easy bit?" The couple then recalled the warm welcome they received during their visit to Ireland last March just ahead of the first lockdowns.

Visiting a London school last week

"We were so thrilled to be able to visit Ireland just over a year ago, a few short weeks before all of our lives were turned upside down by the pandemic," added the Prince, while Kate continued: "The warm welcome that we received everywhere was a testament to the friendship between our two countries, and the strength of the relationship between the UK and Ireland."

Kate and William were also pictured visiting a London school last week, and the Duchess also marked International Women's Day virtually. No doubt we will be seeing much more of the royal couple as the UK lockdown lifts...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.