Queen Letizia steps out in stylish monochrome outfit for new outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Letizia of Spain proved that you don't need to wear colour to make a statement as she stepped out on Monday in a monochrome look to commemorate the 275th anniversary of Francisco de Goya's birth.

RELATED: Queen Letizia teams elegant coat with chic thigh-high boots during new appearance

The Spanish royal looked as chic as ever in the outfit, wearing cropped black trousers teamed with a black and white striped top and a gorgeous white jacket to finish the look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Letizia's sweet summer style

Letizia paired the ensemble with some simple, black suede kitten heels by Spanish shoemaker Isabel Abdo and had her hair tied back into a smart ponytail. She kept her makeup natural, with her signature brown smoky eye finishing off the look perfectly.

The Spanish Queen looked stylish in the black and white ensemble

The jacket has been a firm favourite of the Spanish Queen's since she introduced it into her wardrobe in 2008, and if you were hoping to get hold of the staple item then you are in luck, as the jacket is currently on sale.

DISCOVER: Queen Letizia spotted without her unique engagement ring- here's why

The white, bell sleeved jacket is by British luxury fashion house Burberry, and is currently on sale on Vestiaire Collective, reduced from £180 to £161.33!

Textured Bell-Sleeve Jacket, was £180 now £161.33, Vestiaire Collective

If you don’t manage to get your hands on the Burberry number then have no fear, as we have found a perfect high-street lookalike.

Textured Occasion Jacket, £99, Phase Eight

Queen Letizia is known for her bold fashion choices and recently wore a stunning feathered bustier on her first overseas visit since the coronavirus crisis hit.

MORE: Queen Letizia's stunning lockdown hair transformation revealed

She paired the feathered top with a pair of smart black trousers and patent heels. The bustier was created by Madrid-based designer The 2nd Skin Co and featured intricate pleated detailing as well as ostrich feathers for embellishment.

Queen Letizia looked beautiful in the feathered bustier

The brand revealed that the bustier took over 48 hours to create. A spokesperson said: "This top is one of the most special garments in the collection due to a delicate handmade mini pleat, made manually covering the entire body."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.