Queen Letizia just floored us in her stunning feathered bustier

Queen Letizia of Spain is away on her first overseas visit since the coronavirus crisis hit - and she certainly wowed with her first formal outfit.

The royal attended an official dinner with her husband King Felipe on Thursday evening, looking beautiful in a feathered pink bustier with cropped black trousers and patent heels.

Letizia has in fact worn the outfit before, at the Princess of Asturias Awards concert back in October 2019, and we're mighty glad to see it again.

From Madrid-based designer The 2nd Skin Co, it features intricate pleated detailing and is embellished with ostrich feathers.

Queen Letizia looked amazing in the feathered bustier

The label said of the top at the time Letizia first stepped out in it: "This top is one of the most special garments in the collection due to a delicate handmade mini pleat, made manually, covering the entire body. It is made in powdery pink taffeta and topped with ostrich feathers."

"Inside it has a stronger fabric than the taffeta to give it the necessary stiffness to this strapless top that is similar to a corset," it added.

Queen Letizia recycled her beautiful outfit

The brand also revealed that the bustier took over 48 hours of sewing by its dressmakers.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe are visiting Andorra to meet with local politicians and dignitaries. It is the first time they have travelled there since Felipe's enthronement in June 2014.

The two-day trip is also their first outside of Spain since the COVID-19 crisis. They follow Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, who also recently made a short official visit to Greece.

On Friday, Letizia was pictured wearing a chic houndstooth jacket and patent strappy flats as she took a tour of the Spanish School Maria Moliner with her husband. She added a waist-cinching belt and black pencil trousers to finish her look, styling her hair in a sleek blow-dry.

Queen Letizia looked chic whilst touring a Spanish school

