Meghan Markle's summer shirt dress is less than half price

Meghan Markle's khaki maxi shirt dress is now half price, and we know where you can get your hands on it in time for summer!

During Prince Harry and Meghan's tour of South Africa in 2019, we saw the Duchess of Sussex step out in many swoon-worthy looks, and when it comes to casualwear, this dress was one of our faves.

The royal wore the look from designer STAUD to visit Auwal Mosque for an official engagement alongside her husband the Duke of Sussex. She paired the wearable dress with a cream headscarf, and she looked so sophisticated.

The design features a detachable belt for a cinched waist, and it also has handy pockets and buttons all the way down the front. The material is structured, but not too heavy, meaning it can be worn in hot climates.

Meghan looked stunning in the floor-length dress

The army green shade will take you through spring and summer, plus the folded short sleeved cuffs and pockets add to the cool utility feel.

This gorgeous style used to be £290, and you can now pop it in your virtual basket for just £130 – saving 55 per cent!

Millie belted shell maxi shirt dress, £130, STAUD at The Outnet

We know how much Meghan loves a shirt dress as we've seen her rock this look many times before, both overseas and in the UK. Memorable fashion looks include Meghan's light white shirt dress (also worn when in South Africa) as well as this gorgeous, striking blue number.

The Duchess of Sussex loves shirt dresses

We presume it's the versatility that Meghan loves so much when it comes to these type of dresses – as we've seen her dress them up with a pair of heels as well as work a low-key ensemble with flat pumps.

