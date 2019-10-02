Why the shirt dress is Duchess Meghan's favourite outfit right now This season's most versatile look

It's official – the shirt dress appears to be Meghan Markle's favourite outfit this autumn. The stunning royal has worn not one but four frocks in the style during her and Prince Harry's Royal Tour of South Africa. The new mum stepped out in a white, midi shirt dress, a sleek khaki number, an elegant full-length outfit - and our personal favourite – her trusty Veronica Beard shirt dress, which she wore whilst on tour in Tonga in 2018. It's one of those wardrobes staples that never go out of fashion, suits just about everyone and combines smart with casual in one piece.

Fashion guru Gok Wan recently revealed to HELLO! his thoughts on 2019's autumn fashion must-have, and he's on the same page as Meghan. He told us: "I think it’s probably got to be the shirt dress because it gives you a moment of uniformity, it’s very elegant, it’s very wearable, it suits every single body shape and I happen to have one in my brand new collection (for QVC UK)! It’s got everything you need to give you structure for your look.”

MORE: Kate Middleton rocks a jaw-dropping ARoss Girl cocktail dress and £6 earrings at the Aga Khan Centre

GET THE LOOK: Azure blue dress, £109, Mint Velvet

Meghan looked fabulous in this cool white shirt dress on the final day of her tour to South Africa. The outfit featured a midi hem, skirt splits and tie-waist.

The former actress wowed us in this chic khaki dress by US brand Room 502 and black high heels for a charity visit in Johannesburg. The white buttons and pockets are such a cute look.

MORE: All the sass! Queen Letizia just wore the sexiest red dress ever – and her hairstyle is GORGEOUS

The royal wore another stunning khaki shirt dress for a visit to Auwal Mosque. Meghan chose this STAUD dress with a cream headscarf for the outfit and looked so sophisticated.

The great thing about a shirt dress is you can style it up so easily. Add a glam necklace, a different belt, some heels and curl your hair – and your day look turns to sassy evening outfit so easily. Prepare for a wave of Meghan lookalikes…

GET THE LOOK: Khaki utility shirt dress, £22, Miss Selfridge

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.